Gala fundraising concert in aid of Yengema secondary school to take place in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford

A gala fundraising concert in aid of Yengema Secondary School, Sierra Leone, and in memory of Fr Ray Barry (Drumshanbo), Fr Peter Newman (Kenagh) and Fr James Ward (Moydow), takes place on Friday, October 25 at 8pm, in St Mel’s Cathedral Longford.

This concert features Liam Lawton, with special guests Emer Barry and the Longford County & Cathedral Choirs (under the directorship of Fintan Farrelly).

Funds raised from this concert will be managed by Eddie Finnegan’s Foundation, ensuring that they go in a transparent fashion to the proper use and directly to the source.

Tickets (€25) are available from Whyte’s (Legan), The Rustic Inn (Abbeyshrule), O’Hanlon’s Pharmacy (Ballymahon), Newsround (Longford), Mulvey’s (Carrick-on-Shannon) & on Eventbrite. Please phone 087 263 2421 for further details.