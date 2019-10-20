Plenty in store at Backstage for Longford's Aisling Arts Festival

As Longford’s Aisling Festival returns for another year, so does a brand-new collection of brilliant events offered by the Backstage Theatre.

All these shows by the Backstage Theatre are very delightful and entertaining for all the family, so are well worth a visit. There is an outstanding line up of performances starting from Tuesday, October 22 and ending on October 26.

The Dig

Performed and written by Paul Curley, the show will be performed at 10am and again at 12pm on Tuesday October 22, and entry is €5.

This is a delightful play guaranteed to charm audiences of all ages. It’s suitable for ages over 6.

Francis Footwork

Presented by CoisCéim Dance Theatre, the show will be performed at 7pm on Wednesday October 23 and again at 10.30am on Thursday October 24. Entry for both performances is €5.

This dance filled performance tells the tale of Francis Footwork and her friends stopping dance from being banned in their kingdom.

Lords of Strut

Performed at 7pm on Friday October 25 with an entry fee of €5, join Lords of Strut, comedy and dance duo and semifinalists of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, as they deliver one of their most ridiculous and entertaining family shows to date.

Playmaking

Performed at 6pm on Saturday October 26 with entry fee of €5, this is the first project of its kind in Ireland. This group of 9 to 12-year old's have been hard at work with Artist in Residence at Backstage, Maisie Lee, over the summer.

They have been using their creativity by writing their own plays, which will now be performed professionally in the Backstage and at Roscommon Arts Centre.

Attend for a performance of 10 very special short plays, written by children and brought to life by professional actors.

For booking and more information check the Backstage Theatre’s website, backstage.ie, or book through 04333 47888.