TP Martin Arva tribute night raises over €6,000 for HHT

On Thursday, August 1, the The Breffni Arms Hotel in Arva, was the venue for a tribute night in honour of the late musician TP Martin.

The night of entertainment featured the musical stylings of Tom Farrelly, Mick Flavin and more, in what was a great night out for all involved.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness of Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, a rare genetic blood vessel disorder that causes bleeding in multiple organs of the body, and also to remember TP 25 years on.

All funds raised as part of the event went towards HHT Ireland.

Organisers have recently presented the culmination of their fundraising efforts to HHT Ireland, a whopping €6,140.

The Martin family would like to extend their thanks to the Arva Three Province Festival committee, Breffni Arms Hotel, Mick Flavin and Tom Farrelly for their fantastic music performance and everyone who came to the "T.P Martin 25 years later" back in August.

“It was a wonderful success in aid of HHT Ireland.” TP’s daughter Catríona told the Leader.