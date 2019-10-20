Award for Colehill fashionista

Three Ireland in partnership with the Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) have announced the winners of a competition to create a new 3MC brand ambassador uniform for the 3Arena.

The exciting project saw Three collaborate with the young designers giving them creative licence to bring a new look to their 3MCs, taking inspiration from the Three brand and Three’s ‘Made By Music’ initiative.

Students Hannah Clifford from Ballyneety in Limerick and Aisling Cahill from Abbeyshrule in Longford received a special innovation award for their design piece in the competition from the group of 21 students in 10 groups.

Judges on the day included Anne Melinn, Fashion Course Director of Limerick School of Art & Design, Spin Southwest Presenter Louise Cantillon and Limerick fashion designer Aoife McNamara.