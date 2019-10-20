Permission granted for 29-house Ballinalee estate
Planning permssion for a 29 house residential development in Ballinalee has been given the go-ahead
Longford County Council have confirmed that they have given the green light for the construction of a 29-house residential development at Ballinalee, Co Longford.
The development will include 14 no. three bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses, 6 no. four bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses, 1 no. four bedroom two storey detached type dwelling house, 6 no. three bedroom two storey detached type dwelling houses and 2 no. two bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling houses.
Works will also include an entrance, internal access road, green open spaces, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks servicing the village of Ballinalee, and all other ancillary works.
