Permission granted for 29-house Ballinalee estate

Longford County Council have confirmed that they have given the green light for the construction of a 29-house residential development at Ballinalee, Co Longford.

The development will include 14 no. three bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses, 6 no. four bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses, 1 no. four bedroom two storey detached type dwelling house, 6 no. three bedroom two storey detached type dwelling houses and 2 no. two bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling houses.

Works will also include an entrance, internal access road, green open spaces, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks servicing the village of Ballinalee, and all other ancillary works.