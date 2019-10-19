‘I always make time for farming’, says Longford student

Kate Mulvey is a Transition Year student in Mercy Ballymahon. She has a busy schedule comprised of dancing and singing rehearsals and instrument practices.

Somehow, she finds time for her daily jobs on the farm as she has a huge passion for all things farming.

What type of farm do you have?

We have a beef and sheep farm.

At what age did you grasp an interest?

I have loved animals and farming since I was a toddler. My Dad brought me out farming when he came home from work every day.

What are some of your daily jobs on the farm?

In the morning, I go out and bucket feed our four suck calves. I have to do this before I get my bus to school as my father is away at work. When Dad comes home in the evening, we both go herding the cattle. We also check the sheep for maggots and mastitis.

How do you fit in your jobs with school, study and social life?

Sometimes it’s hard to fit all my hobbies and studies in along with my social life and jobs.​ ​I do some jobs before school and after school. I have to balance farm life with my dance classes and musical instruments practices.

I play the flute, guitar, accordian and piano and have three dance classes a week. I always seem to be able to make time for farming.

What do you see yourself doing after secondary school?

My dream career is studying veterinary medicine in UCD. My inspiration for a veterinary career links in with my love for animals and farming.

In your opinion, is farming part of our Irish culture?

Definitely, without farming, Ireland as well as its culture would be completely altered. A huge portion of Ireland would be missing.

Do you see a future in farming?

Yes I hope to continue farming after college as a hobby along with my dancing career.

What time of year is the busiest for you?

Late March and early April is busiest as lambing season is in full swing.

Who inspired you to join the farming industry?

My Grandad and my Dad are both hugely influential in my personal life and farming life. My Grandad is fond of literature and history and has a huge interest in farming.

Do you plan on expanding in the near future?

Yes I hope to expand my flock of zwartbles and beef cattle in the near future.

Do you plan on studying Agricultural Science after secondary school?

Yes, I do plan on studying Agricultural Science in secondary school and it will play a big role in my veterinary career in the future.