Longford students reveal favourite places in world to visit

ELENOREA LAPIO, ITALY

"My place in the world is wherever I feel comfortable, where I can be free to express my opinions without being judged, where the people around me are loyal."

INÉA NAVARRO, SPAIN

“My place in the world is a place with justice, equality, respect, where everyone is happy and where I can be with the people I love”

NATALIA GARCÍA, SPAIN

“I am a Spanish student. It is my first time in Ireland. I’m here to improve my English and this will give me greater opportunities to travel the world and help others.”

IRENE ALARNES, SPAIN

“My place in the world is a place in which I feel comfortable about being myself, and where everyone is happy and everyone respects each other”