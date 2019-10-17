Letter to the editor: Cloontagh NS pupils concerned about unnecessary use of plastic wrapping

Dear Editor,

We are pupils in 3rd, 4th and 6th classes in Cloontagh National School.

We are writing because we are very concerned about the unnecessary use of plastic wrapping on fruit and vegetables.

Firstly, it ends up in the oceans where fish and other marine life is injured, choked and /or killed.

Secondly, the burning of this plastic causes toxic fumes which pollute the atmosphere and dangers the ozone layer and our lungs.

Thirdly, some of this plastic end up littering our roadsides, villages and fields and it remains there as an unsightly blot on our environment.

We hope that store managers consider reducing or preferably eliminating the use of plastic wrapping.

We have written to supermarkets requesting a reduction in single-use plastic.

Yours sincerely,

Nikita Taaffe, Síofra Smyth, Amy Jordan, Eva Cosgrove, Andrew Nolan, Shane Neary, Erin McCuasland, Caoimhe Duggan, Clodagh Cosgrove, Maria Jordan