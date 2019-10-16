Junk Kouture calls on Longford schools to get designing

Michelle Visage will be sashaying her way to the 3Arena for the final of Junk Kouture which celebrates its tenth anniversary next year.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and star of Strictly Come Dancing reunites with her Ireland’s Got Talent colleague Louis Walsh on the judging panel, bringing their insight into the entertainment industry to the renowned fashion competition that challenges post - primary school students to create couture pieces from junk.

Meanwhile, Louis Walsh is also ready to find the tenth winner of the eco-friendly extravaganza.

So if you’re a post-primary school student with artistic flair and think you’ve got what it takes to impress the judges, it’s time to get creating and cutting, and forage all that everyday junk to create a masterpiece for this all-Ireland fashion and design extravaganza!

As always, Junk Kouture lays down the gauntlet and challenge the students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and rubbish.

Teachers can register their schools to participate until 6pm November 1, 2019, while students hoping to take part should work on their entry designs from now so they are ready ahead of student registration in January 2020.

