Longford Leader Editorial: Bringing the arts to Longford

The 21st Aisling Children's Arts Festival takes place in Longford from Sunday, October 20 - Saturday, October 26 next and in this week’s Longford Leader, thanks to the work of the students of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon; Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard and Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford town; you can read all about the much anticipated festival.

The theme for the 2019 Aisling Festival is ‘My Place in the World’.

Festival Chairperson Loretto McGarry explained that the theme came about as a result of the committee discussing how they wanted the young people of Longford to see themselves as part of a bigger picture - what they do and how they are in their own lives adds to their family, their community and their county.

Ms McGarry added, “So if the question is what do I see as my place in the world. I see myself as part of a bigger picture of people wanting to provide better experiences for Longford’s young people and understanding the bigger the variety of experience, the bigger the ambition that builds within them.”

The week-long Aisling Festival has been bringing the arts, theatre, music and comedy to the children of Co Longford for two decades and it is a credit to the volunteers that have organised the festival.

New items are continually added to the festival programme and there is a sensory aspect to the free Family Day this Sunday, October 20. Midlands Science are also holding three one hour slots throughout the day.

Fighting Words is also being introduced to the children of Longford thanks to the Aisling Festival. Fighting Words is a creative writing centre established by Roddy Doyle and Sean Love and it helps young people to develop their writing skills and to explore their love of writing.

The Longford Leader was delighted to work with the Aisling Festival committee and the students on the Festival Media Project and we hope you enjoy reading it. There is a crammed programme of activities over the course of the festival and we urge you to go along, participate and enjoy the various events.