New Longford PPN and business representatives chosen for JPC meetings

Longford county councillors have given the green light for new representatives to take their place at Joint policing committee (JPC) meetings on behalf of the Longford PPN and the business community.

Ms Emma Kiernan, Ms Pat Murphy, Ms Ndidi Idehen and Ms Angela Keaveny, have been ratified to represent Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) in the Longford Joint Policing Committee.

Meanwhile, Niamh Donlon was put forward to represent the business community in Longford on the Joint Policing Committee.