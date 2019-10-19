Review of Longford County Council's Heritage Plan in pipeline

A draft of the heritage plan for 2019-2024 was circulated at a recent council meeting, with Ms Barbara Heslin, Economic & Community Development, Corporate Cultural & Recreational Services, stating it was now is the time to review it.

She informed elected representatives, “It is time with a new council in place, to review the heritage plan as it stands at the moment.

“If you support it, I would like to go to public consultation on this. Once we have the submissions back from interested parties, we would then bring the final draft to the council for adoption.”

Ms Heslin noted the importance of the document and called for the council’s support.

She said, “It is a very important part of our offering as a county.

“It is important that we look after it in a sustainable manner.

“We would look to put the heritage plan in place for the lifetime of this council."

Cllr Seamus Butler lauded the heritage plan.

He stated, “Heritage is much broader than old buildings.

“It is now a much wider scope. Biodiversity and areas like that are covered in this plan.

“It is very comprehensive and very well written.”

Cllr Butler concluded stating he was "very happy to support this going forward to public consultation and I would encourage all councillors to get the public to comment and contribute to it."

The motion subsequently was proposed by Cllr Paraic Brady and seconded by Cllr Nolan.

