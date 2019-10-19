Longford Older Persons Council information day set for next week

Longford County Council in partnership with Longford Age Friendly Alliance and Longford Older Persons Council are organising an Information and networking day for older people in the county.

The day provides an opportunity for older people to meet with all the agencies and service providers who are based in the county and who provide a wide range of services to our older citizens.

All of the service providers including the HSE, Longford County Council, Citizens Information service, ICA, Alzheimer’s Society, Warmer Homes and many more will be present on the day and will be speaking about their services.

There will also be a strong focus on celebrating the very positive contribution older people make to their local communities and showcasing the opportunities there are for older people to get involved in volunteering etc.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Paddy Mahon the Chief Executive of Longford County Council and Chair of the Longford Age Friendly Alliance and Kitty Hughes Chair of Longford Older persons Council said, “We want to challenge the image of older people as having nothing more to offer and celebrate everything that they do and contribute to their local community.

“For example, they make a huge contribution as volunteers to organisations like the Meals on Wheels Service, Saint Vincent de Paul and Neighbourhood Watch and we want to highlight and celebrate this.”

The information day will start at 11am on Wednesday next October 23 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Local Nutritional Therapist Laura Thompson will be the special guest on the day and will talk about eating well as we age.

It has become a very popular annual event and a great opportunity to meet and share information.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm.

All are welcome and a light lunch will be provided. Booking is essential.

To book your place telephone: 043-3341124 or email: library@longfordcoco.ie