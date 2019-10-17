56.5 acre Longford farm set for auction

James L. Murtagh auctioneers have revealed details of the upcoming public auction of a 56.5-acre non-residential farm in Co Longford.

The property, which is located at Cloghan, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, consists of lands laid out in several large, neat and well fenced divisions. The lands are of excellent quality with no waste, a natural water supply and all well fenced.

Not only are the lands of great quality and in permanent pasture, but the holding also benefits from an idyllic setting with mature native trees, hardwoods and access to the Inny River, which is popular for fishing and watersports, according to James L Murtagh auctioneers.

The farm also benefits from the existence of good cattle and sheep handling facilities, while the holding also enjoys great road frontage with good straight sight lines, for the building of a dwelling, multiple dwellings or a farm yard.

Inspection of the property is highly recommended, but must be done by appointment. The property will be auctioned off in one of more lots.

Lot 1 consists of 20-acres of land, Lot 2 is 36.5-acres and Lot 3 is the property in its entirety.

The auction takes place at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, on Friday, October 18, at 3pm.