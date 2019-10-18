Longford schoolgirl rallies behind climate change cause

Eliza Jane Pearman, 14, from Ardagh has been raising awareness of climate change in Longford since May 2019.

Aisling Festival reporter and student at Mean Scoil Mhuire, Niamh Craig, spoke to Eliza to discuss her protests and her views on climate change.

How long have you been protesting outside of the Longford County Council?

I did my first strike in around May and then I started striking weekly over the summer. I still do it every couple of weeks.

Why did you start protesting?

The first protest was because it was a global strike and over the holidays I had time to. I go on strike because I know how important climate action is.

So, did anyone, or anything, inspire you to take action?

Not really anybody, although I could say Greta Thunberg inspired me as I heard her speeches and the way she talks is brilliant.

What annoys you the most about the way the current climate situation is being treated?

Mostly the fact that it’s not actually being treated really. The Government are doing nothing and in reality, they’re the only people who really can do something.

What would you want to see come out as a result of these protests then?

I just want to see the government and the people in charge doing something to help.

So, if the governments aren’t doing anything, do you then feel it’s your place and teenagers over the world to try and do something about climate change?

Definitely. A point I make quite a lot is that I’m not an adult or a professional or anything like that. They’re supposed to be looking after us but instead they just sit around doing nothing. It seems very unfair on us young people.

If you were to share any message to anyone reading this, what would it be?

I don’t know other than to say that even if you can’t do something at home, attending a strike or even just telling people about one is doing something important. Always spread the word!