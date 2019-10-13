Longford man hit with speeding fine

A Longford man caught speeding towards the latter end of last year has been fined €250 at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Jason Anthony Smith, 4 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford was charged with travelling at 75km/hr in a 69km/hr zone at Cloondara, Longford on November 24 2018 by Garda Eamon Flanagan.

The court heard the alleged offence happened at around 8:10pm and resulted in a charge under Section 47 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 being issued.

Mr Smith was consequently issued with a €250 fine and given three months to pay.