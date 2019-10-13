SIMI reiterate calls for no taxation increases on new cars in Budget

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official new vehicle registration statistics late last week, which show that the total new car registrations for September were up 7.4% (3,428) when compared with September 2018 (3,192).

New car registrations year to date are down 7.5% (113,958) on the same period last year (123,195).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 6.2% (1,346) on September 2018 (1,268), yet registrations year to date are down 1.7% (23,258). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) decreased 22.9% (145) in comparison to September 2018 (188) and year to date are up 0.9% to 2,350.

Imported used car sales for September increased by 20.3% to 10,220 on the same month last year (8,494) and year to date imports are up 6.7% (82,432) ahead of 2018 (77,278).

New electric vehicle registrations continue to grow month on month with a total of 2,976 EV cars registered so far this year.

Commenting on the registration’s figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said, “With the announcement of Budget 2020 only a week away, we in SIMI continue to underline to Government not to increase taxation on new cars.

“New car sales have fallen in each of the last 3 years, and with Brexit now only weeks away, business risk in our sector is at its highest level in almost a decade. In this uncertain business and consumer environment, any taxation increase would only further undermine an already fragile new car market.

“This in turn will endanger both Exchequer Revenues and employment, while at the same time act as a barrier to the renewal of Ireland’s car fleet which is key to reducing emissions from transport.”

In conclusion Mr Cooke said the motor industry cannot afford for the government to get Budget 2020 wrong, warning of the impact it would have and the far reaching consequences that could extend well beyond 2020.