Longford Local Enterprise Office in €220k funding boost

More than €200,000 in State funding is being made available to kick-start a major drive towards encouraging more local businesses to implement environmentally positive initiatives.

Longford’s Local Enterprise Office are among 16 establishments nationwide to share in a €2.5m investment package from Business Minister Heather Humphreys’ department.

The Going Green project, for which approximately €222,000 has been made available for, aims to educate, advise and support small businesses in the midlands region in their adoption of environmentally positive actions and demonstrate the commitment of small firms to sustainability.

Head of Local Enterprise Michael Nevin said growing talk around climate change was making it ever more salient for businesses to become “part of the solution”.

It’s envisaged the project will act as a spur for other small and medium sized businesses to act as “positive role models” to other similarly sized firms.

“There is a wonderful array of projects in the winning sixteen and they are spread right across the country,” said Ms Humphreys in reflecting on the investment.

“I am particularly pleased to see projects in areas like digital technologies; green and environmental activities; e-commerce; and e-hubs and remote working.

“This is proof that our LEOs are looking to the future, and tackling the challenges of tomorrow, today.”

The successful applications were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on criteria, which included economic impacts and value for money, collaboration and participation, future jobs orientation, collaboration, building regional strengths and viability and sustainability.

