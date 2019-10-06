Longford members of Farrell Clan welcomed to Leinster House

A delegation from The Farrell Clan, led by Chieftain Connie and his wife Rose, visited Leinster House recently at the invitation of The Ceann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail.

The group were given a tour of Leinster House and observed Leaders questions in Dáil Éireann.

Later they attended a session of Seanad Éireann.

In the afternoon Deputy O’Fearghail hosted a lunch for the visiting Farrells in The Ceann Comhairle’s rooms.

He said that many dignatories had been entertained in Leinster House but it was the first time he had the honor of welcoming a Chieftain there. This was all the sweeter for him as it was the Chieftain of his own Farrell Clan.

The group then retired to the Dáil visitors bar where they met a number of Oireachtas Members.

The next major event on the Farrell calendar is their annual dinner and AGM on Sunday, October 20.

This event will be held in The Westhouse Cafe where the hosts will be John and Freda Farrell. The dinner commences at 2.30pm and will be followed immediately afterwards by the AGM.

All Farrell’s, Ferrell’s, O’Farrels and friends are welcome to attend.

There are many variations of the name Farrell and in Longford and surrounding counties most people have some Farrell ancestors who are all welcome.

To book please text your name and numbers attending to 087 1302324 before Sunday October 13.