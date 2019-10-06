Longford County Choir inspire in Westport

Forty members of Longford County Choir made a very successful weekend tour to Westport in July.

Their first concert was in Westport House. This historic building was once the home of the Browne family who were the local landlords. In recent times it was purchased by the very successful Hughes family.

The choir's programme included a selection of traditional Irish songs as well as some well known popular compositions.

The large multinational audience greatly enjoyed our performance.

Afterwards choir members toured the house and estate.

On Sunday morning they were invited to sing at Mass in Westport Parish Church.

The large congregation gave them a wonderful reception at the end of Mass.

The Choir was led and accompanied by our Musical Director, Fintan Farrelly.

In May, the choir held a concert in St Mel’s Cathedral to celebrate Longford’s connection to the United States.

It featured well known soprano Niamh Murray.

Rehearsals take place every Wednesday in the Sylvia Dawson Hall at St Christophers, Battery Road, Longford.