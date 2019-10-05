Longford Fitness set for charity weekend

To coincide with their 7th anniversary, Longford Fitness are holding a charity weekend with all proceeds raised going directly to St Christopher’s Longford.

On Friday, October 11, from 10am to 1pm, there is a coffee morning and on Saturday, October 12, there is a wellbeing event from 11am to 3pm, including ‘Beauty Tasters’, free face painting for children, blood pressure checks and an in house strength and conditioning competition.

For further information on the weekend’s activities at Longford Fitness contact Tess Gillen 085 760 7248.