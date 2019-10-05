Melview National School aims to become a single use plastic free zone before Christmas

When the pupils of 6th class at Melview NS returned to school the pupils decided to do some research on damage to our environment caused by humans, especially damage done by single use plastic.

They did some research online and made some drastic discoveries.

They were particularly shocked at the damage done to animals and our oceans by single use plastic.

They decided to take some action. A group of pupils took on leadership roles. The class brainstormed ideas for an action plan.

They decided to try and make a difference at Melview school.

To start with, they decided to try and cut out single use plastic in lunch boxes for pupils and staff. Initially they conducted a survey of all lunchboxes to see how much plastic was used.

When the results were collated they were shocking. There were a huge number of items in lunch boxes that were single use plastics.

Sixth class decided to start an awareness raising campaign to encourage teachers, children and their parents to stop using single use plastics like bottles, straws, wrappers, cups, plastic yogurt cartons, drink cartons, plastic cutler and freezer bags in lunch boxes.

Next step on the action plan was to make posters and bring them around all the classes explaining the damage single use plastic is doing.

But first they had to get more information themselves so they decided to do projects.

When they heard about ‘climate justice week’ and the campaign by school children on Friday, September 20, they decided to organise an awareness raising event.

They decided to have a poster campaign at the school on Friday morning before school to make parents more aware of the plan.

They also decided to gather up all the plastic in lunch boxes on a single day just to make a display of how much there is!

They will continue to monitor the situation for the coming months and hopefully persuade pupils to stop using single use plastic.

Our goal is to make Melview a single use plastic free zone before Christmas!