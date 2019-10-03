Longford court hears how rural crime has left farmer €25k out of pocket

A man has told a court how the rising scourge of rural crime has seen him endure the loss of €25,000 worth of agricultural equipment over the past decade.

Donal Harten delivered his sobering tale of personal heartache at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court when giving evidence at the sentencing of two brothers charged with a series of thefts and handling stolen property charges arising from break-ins in the north Longford area last month.

Mr Harten said the latest incident to have come to his door occurred on September 19 2019 on his lands at Bawn, Kilcogy.

He outlined that having gone up to carry out some work with his Hitachi digger that evening, he immediately noticed the vehicle’s battery was missing with its holder having been left open.

Besides being left unable to undertake his work duties and being forced to pay another man for work which had been scheduled that day, Mr Harten said he had also been left with no option but to purchase a replacement battery.

“It’s not the value of the battery,” Mr Harten said, however.

“This is the fifth time in ten years I am after being broken into and had a net value of approximately €25,000 worth of stuff taken from me in generators, welders, loads of stuff.

“It’s becoming a bit of a joke at this stage.”

The following morning, Mr Harten said he encountered neighbouring farmer Larry Cooke who told him of how he too had the battery from his tractor taken.

Mr Cooke said he had been left more than frustrated at the incident and inability to proceed with his everyday duties as a result.

“The panels were ripped out of the side of the tractor looking for the battery,” he said, adding two other batteries were also missing, together with a radiator.

Brothers Patrick and William Donoghue, of Ohill, Drumlish and 10 Cragon, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim respectively were both arrested and charged following the incidents.

Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Donoghue and the older of the two, was charged with two counts of handing stolen property including a Renault battery valued at €120 as well as a €110 heavy duty battery belonging to Mr Cooke at Cartrongolan, Drumlish on September 19 2019.

He was also charged with the possession of an 8inch hunting knife which was found in the passenger door of the vehicle he and his brother were stopped in by gardaí.

Between September 14 and September 18, Mr Donoghue was alleged to have stolen two batteries from an Hitachi digger belonging to Mr Harten as well as a tractor battery between the aforementioned dates at Ohill, Drumlish.

A further charge relating to the theft of two milk churns at Clonfin, Granard, Co Longford on September 17 was also issued against him.

His brother, William (23), was charged with five separate handling stolen property charges arising out of the same incidents and of driving without insurance at Cartrongolan, Drumlish on September 19.

The pair pleaded guilty to all the charges before the court.

The court heard that Patrick Donoghue had 25 previous convictions, six of which were for theft while his younger brother had ten prior convictions to his name.

Patrick Donoghue said the batteries had been taken with a view to selling them off for scrap, revealing the heavier the battery the more money would likely be offered for them.

“I didn’t take them (batteries) out of any digger,” he insisted.

“I took them from the side of a house alright.

“It goes by weight and depends on how much you have. It’s a long time ago since I did it.”

He was also asked by the judge why he had been found in possession of a hunting knife.

And despite defence solicitor Frank Gearty saying the Donoghue family were “notorious” in the Granard area for hunting hares and foxes, the accused himself said after their capture, he would frequently skin and gut them on the spot.

It was a statement Judge Hughes immediately took issue with.

“I have never seen any man hunting ever do that,” he said.

“They carry home the hare intact and do all the needful at home. Not a scintilla do I believe,” he said.

Judge Hughes brought much amusement to the court soon after when suggesting the duo could count themselves more than fortunate either Mr Harten or Mr Cooke had caught them making off with the batteries.

“As you can see he is very helpful and I am none the wiser,” he said, in reference to Mr Donoghue’s line of defence.

“It goes without saying that they are lucky lads that you didn’t come across them in the fields or you could have ended up like the rabbit.”

He sentenced Patrick Donoghue to a five month concurrent sentence on all charges with William Donoghue receiving a slightly lesser four month custodial prison term.

Both sentences were backdated to September 20 when the brothers first went into custody.