Top class work by talented young Longford photographers

Longford libraries, in conjunction with Longford Tourism and Longford Sports Partnership, ran a very successful competition over the summer months as part of the ‘Summer Stars’ programme.

The ‘Explore Longford Young Photographers Competition,’ was open to all young photographers. There were two age categories: 4-11 years and 12-18 years.

Fiona Cooney, Longford branch library, explained, “The standard of photographs entered were of a very high quality and after much deliberation a winner in each category was chosen.”

Aisling Lane, with her photo of Brannigan Bridge at the Royal Canal, was successful in the 13-18 age category and Fiona Mulligan's photo of kayaking in Clondra won in the 4-11 age category.

The two winners were presented with their prizes in Longford branch library on Tuesday, September 17.

Ms Cooney concluded, “Congratulations to Aisling and Fiona and we hope you enjoy spending your €200 vouchers in km Cycles, Little Water Street, Longford.”