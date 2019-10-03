Cuidiú Longford-Roscommon excited to celebrate National Breastfeeding week

Cuidiú is a voluntary organisation that supports parents nationwide and they have spoken of their excitement at celebrating National breastfeeding week.

The local branch, Cuidiú Longford-Roscommon, is run by Ciara Reilly and Denise Kelly and is approaching their second year.

The organisation holds breastfeeding support group meetings and parent meetups in both counties.

Cuidiú, in conjunction with the HSE, also provide training for volunteers and Ciara Reilly has just completed her training to become a Breastfeeeding Counsellor.

Now qualified to offer evidence based information and support to fellow breastfeeding mums, Ciara is delighted to offer help to anyone who might need it.

Denise is also in training to become a counsellor and will be finish up next year.

Ciara Reilly said: “Breastfeeding Counsellors are invaluable in an area like Longford.

“We have the support of our PHNs and GPs, but breastfeeding specific support is only available from volunteer sources.

“Areas like Cavan-Monaghan have their own community IBCLCs (accredited lactation consultant), but we don't. Mullingar hospital has been without a lactation consultant for over a year now.”

The Longford Mother-to-Mother breastfeeding suppCuidiú excited to celebrate National Breastfeeding weekort group are celebrating twice over, both for national breastfeeding week and for their 8th birthday. Founded in 2011 by Michelle Nulty and Caroline Lewis, it's a friendly group that always welcomes new members.

On Wednesday, October 2, they will hold a celebratory meeting in the library at 10.30am to mark the occasion.

One mother who attends both groups is Laoise Farrell. Along with her son Ben, she has enjoyed meeting other mothers who are on a similar feeding journey. Her fantastic support of others on online chat groups has earned Laoise the nomination of 'Breastfeeding Mother of the Year' in the national 'Friends of Breastfeeding' Awards.

She will join other nominees, such as Derval O'Rourke and Aoibhinn Garrihy, and former award winners, such as Sabina Higgins at a Gala celebration in Dublin on October 5.

Ciara commented: “Laoise is an amazing example of a young Mum who has embraced motherhood.

“She is also a great support to other mothers in person and through online forums.'

The mother-to-mother group meets on the 1st Wednesday of every month in the library between 10.30am and 12.30am, while Cuidiú meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month in Coffee House 45 between 10.30am and 12.30am.