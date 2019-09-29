My Longford Life: Nelvin Appiah

Although still only relatively young in Athletics terms, Nelvin has quickly become one of Longford's most promising high jumpers. Here he shares his favourite aspects of Longford county.

Q1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

My idea of a perfect day in Longford would definitely be watching a county final in the hot sunshine.

Q2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

In my lifetime, I feel like some members of Longford Athletics club have contributed massively, such as setting up many little events to help people get active, like the parkrun and the mile a day challenge.



3. What's your first Longford memory?

My first memory of Longford would be going to the old swimming pool, which was located beside Harbour point.



4. What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county would probably be the area of forestry located around Kilmoyle.

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?



I don’t have any favourite author or musician, but Joe McCormack from Killoe would be my favourite sportsperson.

6. What about a local walk - or view?



The canal walk in Longford town is my favourite place to clear my head or train, especially because of the ducks.



7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

I think that would be how friendly people are, and the interest and support they show in you.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

I would make Longford into a city. Then I would get an athletics track built, to get everybody motivated and help them stay active.