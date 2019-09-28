Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Late Jimmy Hussey was a musician who understood the roots of music

This Christmas, 2019, when Ballinalee’s Senior Citizens hold their Christmas party, one vital component will be missing.

Jimmy Hussey was laid to rest in Ballymacormack Cemetery on September 4, following funeral Mass in St Mel’s Cathedral and his peaceful passing caused extreme shock countywide.

He contributed more to the smooth running of the annual party than anyone else.

I’ve often laughed when I remember that I used send Jimmy the list of songs I’d be proposing to sing, which he’d always courteously acknowledge, yet it struck me the first time he played with me that he hadn’t a clue what I was doing.

I sent him a list for the following year anyway, and when I went to stage asked innocently if he’d got the list…he looked at me, and managed to refrain from laughing saying “ah sure you’ll remind me before each song anyway”.

I genuinely always enjoyed performing with him, because Jimmy could really play.

In minimum time he could pick up on almost every song imaginable - even those that were new to him.

There’s a certain, mostly inevitable, musical construction which is quite complex, but follows unique pulses and phases, and the majority of musicians would be lost backing certain songs, but not Jimmy.

He understood the basic roots of music, and he was a terrific player, who probably didn’t take himself seriously enough.

But then, who’s to say that?

Jimmy Hussey was a breath of fresh air.

He also had a genuine care and deep understanding of those who came up to sing a song - or a few - and never ever once engaged in the merest sign of carelessness.

Jimmy was as careful backing someone he’d never heard of, as he was with the biggest star. A rare and significant sign of character.

I will always remember when I first heard of his passing - going into Pearse Park, when Seamus Flynn told me quietly.

I was never more shocked. I remain shocked every time I think of Jimmy, and his kindly face.

In fact, even writing this, it is hard to grasp that he’s gone.

One of nature’s gentlemen, he was the most willing, ready, able and accommodating person one could meet.

Jimmy Hussey 1961 - 2019. RIP.