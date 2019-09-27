DARA 5k Walk/Fun Run in aid of Tarmonbarry/ Scramogue Defibrillator Group set for Sunday

Refreshments, raffle and music will take place afterwards in Leavy’s Pub, Scramogue. Registration will take place on the day from 3pm, €10 per adult and €5 for students/children.



This is a fundraiser for purchases of new boxes, insurance, batteries and general maintenance of equipment. In the past two years, six new defibrillators were purchased. This year, the committee intend to purchase six new boxes.



The committee would like to acknowledge and thank funding received from the Sliabh Bawn Community Benefit Fund in 2017 and 2018 and a donation from the Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run in 2017.

The group are accepting donations, a GoFundMe page has been set up and donations can also be given to any committee member.



The committee are kindly asking the local community to come out and support this worthy cause. For further information please contact Linda 087 2612834 or Sean 086 2492321.