Amelia & Eva Farrell from Longford gave it wellie at the Ploughing

Although the focus for many at Ploughing 2019 may have been the stalls and plough plots, for Solus the hunt was on for the Brightest Boots throughout the three days of the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh Co Carlow.

Solus Light Bulbs invited all farmers and visitors to the National Ploughing Championships to wear their brightest boots and megawatt smiles to be in with a chance to win a VIP Helicopter ride for the winner and a friend.

The Solus Team took to the field in a search for the brightest boots and smiles at the ploughing, with the fun initiative open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and all sunny dispositions!

On Thursday, September 19, sisters Amelia (9) and Eva (7) Farrell from Longford wowed judges with their bright boots and megawatt smiles as finalists in the competition for the Brightest Boots.



Solus Light Bulbs also invited all wellie warriors, wellie wags, wellie workers and all wellie wearers to upload a picture with their brightest boots or wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or any social media platform using the #BrighestBoots.

The best photos received hampers of goodies from Solus.