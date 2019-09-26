Proceeds from 144km Dublin to Longford fundraiser presented to Irish Guide Dogs Association

Organisers of the 'Route Canal 144' a charity fundraiser, which saw participants kayak/run along the canal (a 144km journey) from Dublin to Longford, recently presented the culmination of their fundraising efforts to representatives of the Irish Guide Dogs Association, their chosen benefactor.

Pictured above is the presentation which was held in McPartlands Clondra on Friday night last.

Pictured left to right: John O'Hanlon, Seamus Murtagh, Jim Heavy, David McCormack and Anne Hartnett-Murtagh.