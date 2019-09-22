Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Special event to commemorate staging of first senior county football final

On Saturday next, September 21, a rare football match will be held in Maguire Park, Ballinalee, to mark the 100th Anniversary of the very first final of the Senior Championship - between Killoe and Sean Connolly’s - which Connolly’s won after a replay.

This event is part of a bigger picture which starts on Friday night, in Granard, and goes on through Thomas Ashe Hall in Ballinalee on Saturday morning with a viewing of photos, and Saturday night in Thomas Ashe Hall with a céilidh featuring Longford Céilí Band.

The football match will be led by Longford Pipe Band, and a sound system is being installed outdoors in park to commentate on proceedings, featuring Jimmy Fox and Declan Rowley.

It should really be a great occasion, and the entire weekend is sponsored by Longford Decade of Centenaries Group in association with Clonfin Commemoration Committee, Granard Historical Society, Sean Connolly’s GAA club and Longford County Board.

Sean Connolly himself - who was subsequently shot on Selton Hill, becoming a Longford martyr for Ireland - was playing corner-back on that notable team.

Time causes changes nobody ever thinks about. I’m sure Connolly never expected, playing that county final, that life would change to such an extent…….he hardly had thoughts that he would be shot dead on March 11, 1921.

His position had allegedly been leaked to the RIC.

The IRA dead were Leader Sean Connolly, Joseph Beirne, Seamus Wrynne, Capt Baxter, John Reilly and Joseph Reilly.

It’s sobering to think back on such an occasion.

In any case, it promises to be a nostalgic occasion.

Much water has flown under many bridges since, and in some parishes, the young men who once upon a time sported and played in their local parishes, have long ago packed their bags and are now flourishing in New York, London, Manchester, Boston, Birmingham, Chicago and indeed everywhere in the world.

In most parishes this has left a vacuum in their wake, but that’s the reality of economic necessity, and in many cases the newly awakened travel bug, which, when it bites can have a devastating effect on the local population, but might not be such a bad thing at all, to see youth traveling and tasting the world.

If they return they are usually better people for the experience.

That’s a sign of modernity and open mindedness, perhaps, and it may be that some folk are meant to travel. Not everyone fits in with the local habits or ways, at the outset of life.

Saturday will be a great and fitting occasion, and will give a good excuse for some of us to revisit old times, and mix again with old friends - and some new - for a few hours, and the day of course doesn’t end there. It should be an entertaining day.

The original game was refereed by Larry ‘the Rat’ Kiernan, a member of the IRA at the time.

I’m sure that will be mirrored again!

The teams in opposition are once again Killoe and Sean Connolly’s and the players will all be from the older vintages as well as some newer players from the present day. It would be nice if a good crowd turned out for the match and evening’s entertainment.