School of Rock to take on sound engineering, orchestra and film

Longford School of Rock is now entering its seventh year – and they have something to celebrate. This year, School of Rock have departed from their usual music programme offerings and have included three new and ambitious programmes for teenagers not seen before in the county, namely a youth orchestra, digital music production and sound engineering and a filmmakers course.

“I suppose we want people to know that School of Rock is about much more than just rock music,” said Shane Crossan - the school’s coordinator.

“We are developing a space where children and young people can cultivate their creative interests and talents through music but also through digital technology and the visual arts.



School of Rock’s Musical Director Owen Catterall said, “We are delighted that Mullingar-based musician Zack Boone will be heading up our first Digital Music Production course.

“This course essentially teaches students how to make music electronically on their computer and record at home. And after the success of our first orchestra experience with Cruinniú na nÓg, we have decided to develop a full-time orchestra. We already have over 40 members and we still have some places available for students studying strings or brass.”

And in their biggest departure from music yet, School of Rock have also set up a filmmakers course called the Point of View (POV) Film Project. This project is aimed at teenagers with an interest in the visual arts and is delivered by Fiona McGinty (formerly of CoMotion Film Festival).

School of Rock are greatly appreciative of the funding and support they get from Longford Arts Office, Creative Ireland and LWETB who make this all possible.

For more details check out www.longfordschoolofrock.com.

