Down Memory Lane in Longford: Legal advice sought on Annaly Park dispute

The monthly meeting of Longford Urban District Council had to be adjourned for ten minutes on Thursday night last when “a war of words” erupted between the residents of Annaly Park and their local representatives over a controversial development in their area.

All correspondence in relation to the development – a rear entrance from Annaly Park into the fast food premises of Mr Dominic Macari on Main Street – is now to be referred to the Urban Council legal advisor.



Chairman Cllr Brendan McDermott felt that the Council were treading on “dangerous legal ground” by allowing a wall to be demolished and then going to their legal advisor.

When the County Manager told the meeting that he did not think the traffic by-laws in Annaly Park were “legally enforceable” a number of residents who were congregated at the entrance to the office of the Town Clerk (where last week's meeting was held) began to heckle Cllr Christy Warnock.



“Weren't you the one who got the by-laws for us Christy. Why don't you stand up and take credit for that” said one of the residents, Mr Paddy Rehill.

A number of other residents joined in the “war of words” and when Cllr Brendan McDermott was unable to restore order he adjourned the meeting for ten minutes.