Longford says Bienvenue to twin towns in France

Longford town has been twinned with Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche, which is situated in the heart of Britanny, for the past twenty one years.

Over 500 people from both towns including students from primary and secondary schools have taken part in town twinning exchanges.

Last Christmas, the Mayor of Noyal Chatillon and representatives from the town came here to present Longford with a sculpture which has been placed in the Longford Remembrance Garden.

A similar sculpture has been erected in Noyal to honour the strong bond of friendship that exists between our two towns.

In June of this year a group of young Comhaltas traditional musicians from Longford travelled to Noyal to perform at the annual Celtic Breton Festival that takes place in their town each year.

The key to the success of the twinning is the warmth and generosity of the host families in Longford and Noyal who open their homes to welcome people they have never met before and treat them as part of their family for a few days.

This has been a great experience for anyone who has taken part as it provides a great insight into each other’s culture and way of life and provides an opportunity to get to know our European neighbours better.

This week, a group from Noyal will arrive on Thursday and will stay with host families in Longford. A group will also arrive from Landevant in Britanny and will stay with host families in Ballymahon.

There will be a total of 30 people from our two twin towns here for this week taking part in a whole range of activities.

Breege Murray chair of the Ballymahon Twinning Committee said, “We are delighted to be welcoming our friends from Landevant this week and have a great week planned for them.”

A welcome reception hosted by Longford County Council will be held on Thursday evening in Ballymahon Community Library.

The groups will visit local schools and Cloughan Farm and Cookery school will host a cookery demonstration showcasing the best of Irish food at the farm.

For more information on the visit check out Creative Ireland longford facebook or email mreynolds@longfordcoco.ie.

