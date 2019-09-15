Legan Tidy Towns celebrate heritage week

A number of events took place near water throughout the County during Heritage Week (17-25 August) to celebrate water and our connections with it.

One of the events, organised by Legan Tidy Towns, involved a visit to Lady Well and Legan Rock. Members from the local community recalled the history and use of the church during penal times and the significance of the nearby well.

The conversation continued at Milly’s Thatch Cottage over refreshments around the turf fire with music provided by Sean Kenny.



Legan Tidy Towns wish to thank everyone who attended and to all involved in the organisation of the event.

Legan Development Association and Legan Tidy Towns have been actively involved in promoting awareness of their local water environment including the development of Alley Park along the River Blackwater in recent times.