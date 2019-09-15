Two Longford towns compete for National Enterprise Town Award

The judging panel for the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards visited two Longford towns last week, giving business and community groups an opportunity to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

Longford Town and Ballymahon are competing against towns from across the country that have been nominated by local authorities and their Local Enterprise Offices or recommended by the public.

The judging process will cover a wide range of areas including local enterprise initiatives, attractiveness of the town, enterprise partnerships, town leadership, overall community support as well as efforts to foster better inclusion and diversity.

On Friday September 6, the judges visited Longford Town in the morning and Ballymahon in the afternoon.

A total awards prize fund of almost €200,000 will be shared by 40 towns including the overall national winner and the winner of the Rising Star category.

Commenting ahead of the judging process last week, Ita Gray, Head of Bank of Ireland for Longford said:

“Longford is very well represented in this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards and the judges will have the opportunity to see the strong spirit of enterprise that exists in the two towns they will be visiting.

“Enabling communities and businesses to thrive is at the heart of what we do at Bank of Ireland and the National Enterprise Town Awards are a chance for us to recognise and reward the spirit of enterprise across the country.

“We value the support of Longford County Council and its Local Enterprise Office and I wish the Longford nominees the best of luck for the judges’ visit and for the awards ceremony later in the year.”

The National Enterprise Town Awards are part of Bank of Ireland’s €1.2 million investment in enterprise development within communities across Ireland this year.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny on December 5, 2019.