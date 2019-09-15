Gaelscoil Longfoirt is top of the class for recycling

On European Battery Recycling Week, September 9 to 15, WEEE Ireland is proud to announce that Gaelscoil Longfoirt has become top of the class for battery recycling in Longford, as part of the WEEE Pledge battery recycling programme.

Students and teachers from the school collected the equivalent of 3,000 AA batteries, placing them on top of the leader board in Longford.

The WEEE Pledge programme continues to go from strength to strength as one of Ireland’s most successful environmental schools’ education programmes.

The programme’s explosive growth continues apace, and now encompasses a network of more than 2,500 schools.

Phenomenally, students and teachers in schools across the country collectively diverted from landfill the equivalent of almost 1 million AA batteries in 2018.

Heading into the new academic year, WEEE Ireland aims to bring the environmental programme onto the school curriculum and inspire the next generation to become guardians of our planet.

This will include a new set of educational assets for schools and parents, with lesson plans, activity sheets and other materials being provided to help in educating children around e-waste issues, and to support the continued growth of the WEEE Pledge programme.

Long standing ambassador for WEEE Ireland’s battery recycling efforts and everybody’s favourite red head, Bosco is thrilled to see the fantastic efforts of boys and girls across the country and was on hand to remind everyone of the worthy cause they are supporting by taking part.

Speaking at the event, the nation’s favourite redhead, and WEEE Ireland recycling ambassador, Bosco said: “Every battery that is recycled as part of WEEE Pledge helps to provide important support to WEEE Ireland’s charity partner, LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

“By taking the WEEE Pledge to recycle, schools are helping families to make the most of precious lives, because for them, ‘every moment matters, every battery counts’. So, by taking the WEEE Pledge today, schools can really recycle for good!”

Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland said: “We are extremely grateful for the hard work that students, families, and staff have once again contributed, in managing to collect such an impressive volume of waste batteries.

“Because of their efforts, we were able to add to our monetary contributions to our long-standing charity partner LauraLynn, which will go a long way to support the incredible work of Ireland’s only children’s hospice.”

Communities around the country are encouraged to recycle their waste batteries in local shops throughout the year.

For further information on how your school can take the WEEE Pledge today visit www.weeepledge.ie