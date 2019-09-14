Organisers of Abbeyshrule Motorcycle Run reflect on hugely successful event

The 12th Annual Abbeyshrule Classic Motorcycle Run took place Sunday, September 1, with participants covering a route of approximately 130km, on dry roads and a lovely sunny day.

Organisers wished to thank everyone who helped out in the lead up to and over the course of the event.

John McNamara said: "I'd love to thank everyone that donated spot prizes, trophies, baking and funds, everyone that helped out in any way.

"Especially our drivers, motorbike marshals who did an exceptional job, the ladies that catered for us all, all the bikers who participated especially those who travelled long distances to get to us.

"And of course, Ed and his staff at the Rustic Inn who looked after us very well despite it being a busy day."

All funds raised as part of the annual event go to the Carrickedmond/Abbeyshrule Defibrillator Committee, allowing them to maintain parish defibrillators for the coming year.

John said: "Our training nights are due to start again soon now that we are heading into longer evenings. Keep an eye on the local notes or contact any committee member for information on training."