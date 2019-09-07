WATCH| Sineád O'Connor wows Late Late show viewers with stunning performance

In the run-up to the return of the Late Late show on RTÉ one television, the focus was on the Irish contingent of ITV2's Love Island series - Maura Higgins and Greg O'Shea - making their first appearance on the show with the man known as 'Tubs'.

However, it was Sineád O'Connor who stole the show on the night as she delivered a timeless performance of one of her classic hits.

Sineád graced the stage and performed a beautiful rendition of her international hit 'Nothing Compares to You', dedicating the performance to the late Prince, who originally penned the song.

The Dublin born singer quickly reminded the world of the raw talent which first catapulted her into international stardom, with what was described as an 'iconic' rendition of the hit.

Check out her full performance below!