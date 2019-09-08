Lanesboro determined to become a thriving community once again

A recently formed collaboration group set up in the wake of ongoing fears over the long term futures of both Bord na Mona and the ESB in Lanesboro are to hold a brainstorming session at the end of the month.

The gathering, which will be held on September 21 in St Mary’s Hall, Lanesboro (2-6pm), is aimed at fostering increased support for affected workers and their families.

“We are seeking feasible, innovative and creative ideas from you to help get us in Lanesboro/Ballyleague back as a thriving working community,” said Joe O'Brien this week.

“This must come with a frankness that ensures we plan our pathway creatively.

“We are seeking to create our area with a niche that can prosper and grow.”

Those intent on attending are asked to do so by contacting joeaobrien@outlook.com with others unable to attend but who may have ideas to do likewise by sending suggestions to the above email address.