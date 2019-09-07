Jive classes with champion dancer in Longford to start next week
Professional dance teacher Gerard Butler will be at The Longford Arms Hotel for a series of classes starting on Monday
Professional dance teacher Gerard Butler is coming to The Longford Arms Hotel to teach his ever popular jiving and fun country dance classes.
The classes begin next Monday, September 9.
The nine times All Ireland Champion dancer will teach for four Monday nights from 8.30pm.
Gerard features regularly on RTÉ and BBC and most recently he choreographed the dance segment on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Country Show special.
For more details on his Longford classes, you can check out Gerard Butler Dance on Facebook / Instagram or visit his website
www.gerardbutlerdance.com
telephone: 086 898 6004.
