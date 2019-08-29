Gardaí seize four loaded handguns after speed check stop

National News

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí seize four loaded handguns after speed check stop

Gardaí seize four loaded handguns after speed check stop

Gardaí arrested one man and sized four firearms in Lisanisk, Carrickmacross Co Monaghan yesterday (Wednesday, August 28).

A Monaghan Roads Policing Unit carrying out speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross stopped a car. A road side drugs test was carried out on the Driver.

Also read: Man questioned over Longford shooting incident released without charge

In a follow up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were sized.

The Driver, a male (30s) was arrested in connection and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences against The State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Gardaí launch appeal following discovery of viable pipe bomb in north Longford