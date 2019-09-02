FCI seeking Longford entries for carer of the year awards

Family Carers Ireland (FCI) are calling on friends, family members and health professionals to nominate family carers for 2019’s Carer of the Year awards.

The deadline for nominations is September 26 and the ‘Carer of the Year’ awards recognise carers nationwide who sacrifice so much to caring for their loved ones.

There are currently over 3,189 family carers in Longford over the age of 15 and FCI are asking those who know a carer that should be recognised for their work, to please make a nomination at www.familycarers.ie.