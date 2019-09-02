All-Ireland Fleadh success for Longford

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 2019 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

In total there were six winners from Longford at this year's Fleadh Cheoil.

Grace Ross of CCÉ Joh Callaghan, Longford, nabbed first prize incategory 15C Tionlacan/ Accompaniment (15-18).

Nadine Smith of CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford, came third in category 16B Bodhrán (12-15).

The success continued for CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford, with Emma Maynard grabbing second place in category 18A Foinn Mhalla, Fidil/Fiddle Slow Airs (faoi 12), and Chloe Spollen coming third in category 50A Storytelling (faoi 12).

CCÉ John Dungan also brought home a prize for sean-nós dancing with Cormac Lynch coming third in category 48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (faoi 12).

And CCÉ Newtownforbes - Longford brought home the third place price for storytelling with Laoise Hanly really impressing with her skills in category 51B Scéalaíocht (12 - 15).

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the past eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins.

The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

This is the second year in succession that Drogheda hosted the All-Ireland Fleadh. In 2020 it will be moving to Mullingar. Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Lolo Robinson, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “What a wonderful week we have had at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann here in Drogheda.

“It has been such a pleasure to host the Fleadh for the last two years. Memories have been made that will last a lifetime and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song and dance that will last for generations to come.

She continued, “We would like to wish the organisors of the 2020 Fleadh in Mullingar every success and look forward to joining them for the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.”

Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann commenced in 1951 it was obviously a very small event. In the intervening years the Fleadh has grown to be a Festival of world proportions.

“It emphasises how our childhood traditions have proposed in the intervening years, and today played a significant role in tourism with over 25% of the 500,0000 attending, coming from out of state.”

At the core of the Fleadh are the competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and story tellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following victories at regional competitions.

This year over 7,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 180 competitions.

The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.

Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with almost 900 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will in take place in Mullingar in 2020.

For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie