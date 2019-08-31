Abbeyshrule classic motorcycle run takes place this Sunday

The picturesque village of Abbeyshrule in south Longford is probably best known for it’s beautiful scenery, however, this weekend it is classic motorcycles which will take centre stage as the village hosts the twelfth annual Abbeyshrule classic motorcycle run.

This year’s run will be depart from outside the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, at approximately 12noon on Sunday, September 1. No definite route has yet been decided but it is expected to range from 70-80kms in total.

“It's our 12th annual run and we usually get a lot of very old interesting motorcycles participating.” John McNamara told the Leader.

As always with an event like this, it is being held in aid of a local cause.

John explained: “It is the main fundraiser for our local defibrillator committee. It helps keep our defibrillators in working order for the coming year.”

Following the completion of the journey, all participants are invited back to the Rustic Inn for some refreshments and a raffle.

For those interested in taking part, the entrance fee is set at €20. People can register to participate on the day.