Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
Naas Roads Policing unit in Co Meath were conducting speed checks on the M9 today, Thursday, August 22, when they noted a car driving at 170km/hr in a 120km/hr zone in extremely wet conditions.
The driver of the Volkswagen vehicle was subsequently tested for drugs and tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.
The driver was arrested at the scene, with court proceedings to follow.
Naas RPU: Driver detected at 170km/h in 120km/h zone on M9 in wet conditions. Driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, arrested & court proceedings to follow.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/3FvpBCFF3N— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 22, 2019
