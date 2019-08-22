Two men remain in custody in relation to ATM theft attempt

A 25-year-old man who was arrested yesterday, August 21, in relation to the attempted theft of an ATM on Main St, Virginia, Co Cavan on Wednesday, August 14, has been released without charge.

Gardaí have confirmed that a file is currently being prepared for the information of the Director of public prosecutions. Two males, both aged in their 30’s, who were also arrested yesterday, August 21, remain in custody at Kells Garda station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The investigation remains ongoing.