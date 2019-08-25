Longford town school selected for hot meals pilot

St Joseph’s Convent, Longford has been selected for a new hot school meals pilot project beginning in September, Peter Burke TD has said.

“It’s important to note that families will not be asked for additional contributions towards these meals,” he added.

“Each primary school participating in the pilot project will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day, plus a Vegetarian/Vegan choice and an option that caters for students’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.

“Nationally we are going to see 36 schools trialling this scheme, benefiting over 6,600 pupils.

“It is great to see Longford involved in the pilot and I hope to see it rolled out nationally so that all school pupils will benefit,” he concluded.