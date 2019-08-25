Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: It takes a great deal of courage to cause change in any country

It was the first day in December in 1955 that Rosa Parks a seamstress from Montgomery, Alabama, USA, got tired of giving in, and instead decided to stubbornly resist the segregation that was part of her everyday life, in every journey she took on the city bus going to work.

So based on her resolute decision, she refused to move to the back of the bus, when the bus filled up, and the driver demanded that she give up her seat so a white male passenger could have it.

But Rosa refused, pointing out that the only reason she was being asked, was because of her colour.

Rosa Parks was black.

Police were called and Rosa was arrested.

Four days later in the local court she was found guilty and convicted of disorderly conduct.

Little did the bus company, and the authorities indeed, realise that this would be seen as a turning point in the off handed practice of having coloured people moved on buses as soon as a white person was looking for a seat.

Segregation of blacks and whites was rampant in the USA at the time, meaning that no black could use the same spaces in restaurants, coffee shops, buses, nor could they use the same toilets. This is not a complete list.

The practice covered every single walk of life.

When Parks was imprisoned, the event triggered a 381-day mass boycott by blacks of the bus system.

The protest was organised by a 26 year-old Baptist minister,Rev Martin Luther King.

Rev King became a great agitator, and the original decision by Rosa Parks, not to give up her seat, led to a Supreme Court ruling that desegregated public transportation in Montgomery.

Rosa Parks, from that single act, changed America - on the surface at least - forever.

Yet, it wasn't until the 1964 - nine years after Parks’ refusal to move her seat - Civil Rights Act that all public accommodations nationwide were desegregated.

It takes a great deal of courage, patience, and some sacrifice to cause change in any country.

In the UK currently we see many “segregationists” operating under a different guise, indeed quite genuinely unconscious of the depths to which they go to preserve outdated laws.

Some of these people live in Northern Ireland, and still cannot see beyond the old ways.

Boris Johnson, in the UK, has offered well known rhetoric about Ireland, and the Irish.

Nobody should take everything with a pinch of salt.

Some utterances are extremely serious.

Tantamount to incitement.

Incidentally, Rosa Parks died at age 92 in October 2005.