Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing 13-year-old

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Kiera Mooney, who is missing from the Enfield area of Meath since Tuesday, August 13.

Kiera, who is 13 years old, is described as being 5’2’’, with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Kiera was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.

